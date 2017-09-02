Flood warning extended for areas near Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. A flood warning has been extended for areas of DeSoto County Saturday, according to the National Weather Service of Tampa.

The warning will be in effect until 12 p.m. Sunday for the Horse Creek and until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the Peace River, the weather service said.

Rainfall will lead to increased water levels in rivers already experiencing flooding, the weather service said.

Rivers that are currently above flood stage include Cypress Creek at Worthington Gardens and the Myakka River at Myakka River State Park, the weather service said. There have also been reports of significant flooding along the Imperial River in southern Lee County.

“Residents living along rivers or faster flowing streams should remain aware of water levels,” the weather service said.

