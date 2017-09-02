Cape Coral community collects donations for Harvey victims

CAPE CORAL, Fla. An annual fishing tournament doubled as a drop off location for Hurricane Harvey donations Friday.

Captains for Clean Water, a nonprofit organization that advocates for healthy marine ecosystems in South Florida, organized an event to collect items that will be driven early Sunday morning to Texas in a 26-foot box truck.

“We’re all Americans, we’re all humans, we need to do what we can to support each other,” Captains for Clean Water co-founder Chris Wittman said.

Donations being accepted include medical masks, cleaning supplies and nonperishable food.

“We could be in that same position. I’m a born and raised Floridian and we know how it is and we couldn’t imagine what it would be like to lose everything,” Wittman said.

Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Cape Harbour in front of Fathoms Restaurant & Bar on 5785 Cape Harbour Drive.