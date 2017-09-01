SWFL residents deal with seawall damage expenses after flooding

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Recent heavy rain and storms damaged seawalls along the canals of many properties in Southwest Florida and insurance won’t cover the repairs.

Lee County resident George Miller’s seawall is collapsing into the canal and he estimates about $20,000 worth of damages.

“I’m trying to refinance this house to be able to repair this wall,” Miller said.

It’s up to the property owner to install, maintain and repair the seawall, Lee County spokeswoman Betsy Clayton said.

Miller plans on filing a lawsuit against his insurance company after believing he was covered for seawall damages, but attorneys don’t recommend legal action.

“Chances are your policy is not going to get you coverage for a seawall collapse. I would say don’t waste your time,” partner at Wilbur Smith Law Firm David Ciccarello said.

Federal grants may cover damages, but are not guaranteed, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who work alongside the Department of Environmental Protection said.

Residents should get their seawalls checked every couple of years and make small repairs to avoid extreme damage during intense weather.