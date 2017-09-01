Storm chances greater Friday, Saturday than on Sunday, Monday

FORT MYERS, Fla. Rain chances will be higher Friday and Saturday than they will be on Sunday and Monday as Labor Day Weekend begins.

A slight chance of rain on Friday morning will give way to scattered storms in the afternoon, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said. Those will linger into the evening.

“The umbrella, honestly, not a bad idea if you’re going to be out and about this Friday evening.” Devitt said.

The pattern will repeat itself Saturday, but storms will be only isolated the rest of the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to reach the 90s each day, with a high of 93 ahead for Friday, Devitt said. Labor Day is shaping up as the hottest of the week, with a high of 94.

Hurricane Irma is a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean, but it remains thousands of miles away from Southwest Florida and it’s unclear if the storm’s path will bring it anywhere close.

