Sketch released of suspect accused of groping East Naples jogger

EAST NAPLES, Fla. A suspect sketch has been released in the case of a woman who was inappropriately grabbed while jogging.

The encounter took place around 4:20 p.m. Aug. 17 at Eagle Lakes Community Park on 11565 Tamiami Trail East, the woman told Collier County sheriff’s deputies.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall with a muscular build, a goatee and straight white teeth with sharp, pointed incisors, the sheriff’s office said. He wore hunter green shiny shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.