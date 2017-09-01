Lehigh Acres man found guilty of exploiting an elderly person

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A jury found a 41-year-old man guilty Friday of exploiting an elderly person, the state attorney’s office said.

Ryan Todd Powers, of Lehigh Acres, was an attorney for the victim and her husband in 2015, officials said. Powers was accused of opening a fraudulent checking account in the victim’s name without her knowledge.

Powers was accused of redirecting the victim’s monthly social security checks into the new account from October 2015 to July 2016, officials said. Powers used the account, along with the husband’s account for his own personal use, while refusing to pay for their care.

The victim had no belongings and had clothes donated to her while she was in a healthcare facility, officials said. Powers was accused of selling several of the victim’s assets and used his power of attorney to deed the victim’s home to himself in November 2016.

Powers actions resulted in a loss of a total amount of more than $50,000, officials said.

Powers faces up to 60 years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing on October 2.