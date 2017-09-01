Iowa teacher fired for showing up drunk arrives at court drunk

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) A woman convicted of being drunk at a preschool where she was employed appeared in court drunk, records show.

Angela Hircock, 43, of Winterset, was charged in March with child endangerment after co-workers told police and the Iowa Department of Human Services they suspected she was intoxicated when she came to work at Lil Scholars Too Day Care Center.

Hircock was in charge of student safety and welfare as an assistant at the preschool. Prosecutors said she had a blood alcohol content of .37, which is nearly five times the legal limit to drive and what police estimate is “a hospitalization level.”

She was immediately fired and pleaded guilty in July with an expected sentence of two years’ probation as part of a deferred judgment.

Hircock showed up to sentencing Thursday with a blood alcohol content of .178, according to court documents. She was put back in jail without release pending a new substance abuse evaluation to be completed and a new court hearing, which is scheduled for Sept. 8.