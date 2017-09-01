Gov. Scott to talk flooding with Bonita mayor, Lee sheriff

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. Gov. Scott will talk with local leaders Friday to discuss the impact of flooding over the past week.

Scott will meet Mayor Peter Simmons, Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott and others at 9 a.m. at City Hall. A press briefing will follow at 9:30 a.m.

Some areas of Bonita Springs have been some of the hardest hit in Southwest Florida. Floodwaters remained Thursday near Dean and Quinn streets off Bonita Beach Road where the Imperial River overflowed.