Collier County tourist tax hike kicks in Friday

NAPLES, Fla. Tourists will pay more to visit Collier County starting Friday.

A hike that takes the county’s tourist tax from 4 percent to 5 percent kicks in with the start of September.

It funds an amateur sports complex planned for the City Gate property┬ánear Interstate 75 and Collier Boulevard. It’ll also go toward beach renourishment and tourism marketing and promotion.

The tax hike applies to those staying at hotels, campgrounds and at short-term vacation rentals. The county commission approved it in June, lifting what had been one of the state’s lowest tourist tax rates.