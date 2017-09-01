Collier County tourist tax hike kicks in Friday

NAPLES, Fla. Tourists will pay more to visit Collier County starting Friday.

A hike that takes the county’s tourist tax from 4 percent to 5 percent kicks in with the start of September.

It funds an amateur sports complex planned for the City Gate property near Interstate 75 and Collier Boulevard. It’ll also go toward beach renourishment and tourism marketing and promotion.

The tax hike applies to those staying at hotels, campgrounds and at short-term vacation rentals. The county commission approved it in June, lifting what had been one of the state’s lowest tourist tax rates.