2 arrested after ramming into LCSO detective’s patrol car

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one detective sustained minor injuries after a suspect struck a law enforcement vehicle, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives approached a wanted suspect at around 1:30 p.m. at a WalMart on 545 Pine Island Road sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle, deputies said.

The driver of the vehicle accelerated and struck a law enforcement vehicle after detectives attempted to arrest the suspect, deputies said. Shortly after, the driver and the suspect were arrested.

The detectives involved were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, deputies said.

No further information was immediately available.