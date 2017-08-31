Tropical Storm Irma continues moving in Atlantic

FORT MYERS, Fla. Tropical Storm Irma continued moving through the Atlantic Ocean early Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Storm Irma is moving west at 12 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is about 590 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, and has maximum sustained winds at 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, according to the National Hurricane Center.