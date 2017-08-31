Lehigh Acres dollar store robbed, employees wrists tied

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. Two suspects are at large following an armed robbery Sunday at a Family Dollar Store, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The robbery happened at around 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar Store on 5009 Lee Boulevard, the sheriff’s office said.

Two men with pistols entered the store, forced employees on the ground and used large zip ties to bind their wrists behind their backs, the sheriff’s office said. The men left shortly after with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One of the suspects was described as 5-foot-11 and about 25 years old, the sheriff’s office said. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a white shirt to mask his face.

The second suspect was described with long dreadlocks, approximately 180 pounds, 6-foot-2 and about 25 years old, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information should call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.