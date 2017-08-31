Suspects sought in Cape Coral 7-Eleven armed robbery

CAPE CORAL, Fla. An armed robbery took place early Thursday morning at a 7-Eleven on Andalusia Boulevard, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The armed robbery happened around 12:20 a.m. at the convenience store at 1548 Andalusia Blvd. N., police said. The suspects showed their handguns, then fled the scene on foot. It’s unclear where they went. No injuries were reported.

One suspect is described as being between 5’09” and 6’0,” and the other between 5’08” and 5’10”, police said. Both were described as being between 140 and 150 pounds.

Police used K9 and aviation teams to search for the suspects.

The circumstances leading up to the armed robbery and the amount of money taken were unclear.

Anyone with information should call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223, submit an anonymous tip online or text “CCPD+ your message” to CRIMES. Those with information can also call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.