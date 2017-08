ENGLEWOOD, Fla. A 34-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in an Aug. 20 killing.

Edwin Lee Randall would face murder and armed home-invasion charges if caught, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

One person was found dead and two people were hurt at a home on the 2700 block of 11th Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

A maroon Mercury Grand Marquis linked with the case was found the next day in Sarasota County.