Scattered storms, increasing clouds for Thursday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 94 degrees with increased cloud cover and scattered storms in the afternoon and evening hours Thursday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

In addition to scattered storms, Southwest Florida will experience heat and humidity, with temperatures feeling like more than 100 degrees.

“This is not going to be a widespread rain event, but we are going to have these pockets of heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind,” Devitt said.

View an hourly forecast here.