Business 41 in North Fort Myers reopens following law enforcement activity
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Business 41 reopened after Sheriff’s office activity closed the southbound lanes Thursday afternoon.
Southbound Business 41, just south of Pondella Road, closed around 11:30 a.m.
A SWAT vehicle, K-9 deputies and narcotics deputies were at the scene at Business 41 and Cypress Street. No evidence of a traffic crash exists.
It’s unclear why the investigation is taking place. No further information was immediately available.