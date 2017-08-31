Minor flooding possible as storms move through Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. A flood advisory was issued Thursday afternoon for a portion of Collier County, the Nation Weather Service of Miami said.

The advisory was issued at around 3:30 p.m. and will be in effect until 6:30 p.m. for west central Collier County, the weather service said. Flooding is possible in poor drainage areas.

Some areas that will experience minor flooding include Naples, Golden Gate Estates, Belle Meade, West Toll Gate on Alligator Alley and Naples Manor, the weather service said.

