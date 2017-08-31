Man found dead at North Fort Myers home

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A man was found dead Thursday morning inside a home on Tucker Lane, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a service call around 1:12 a.m. at a house on the 2300 block of Tucker Lane, the sheriff’s office said.

At least six deputy vehicles are on scene, and Major Crimes Unit detectives are conducting the ongoing investigation.

The circumstances leading up to the initial call were unclear.

No further information was immediately available.