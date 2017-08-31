Man facing charges for Golden Gate sexual battery

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a June sexual battery, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Roberto Alfonso Amezaga, of 2057 51st St. Southwest, was accused of entering the victim’s home in June and attacking her while she slept, the sheriff’s office said.

He is a suspect in two other sexual batteries in Golden Gate, the sheriff’s office said. But formal charges have not been filed.

DNA recovered during the investigation linked Amezaga to the June crime, the sheriff’s office said.

Amezaga was arrested at the Naples Jail Center, where he’s been incarcerated since his July 29 arrest on an unrelated charge of violating a no-contact order, the sheriff’s office said.

Amezaga faces charges of sexual battery and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling with battery.