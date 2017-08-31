International Overdose Awareness event to take place in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. Overdose victims will be remembered Thursday at Lowdermilk Park in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The free event will take place from 6 p.m. to dusk at Lowdermilk Park on 1301 Gulf Shore Boulevard North. Guest speakers will raise awareness of drug addictions.

“It’s anybody’s child, it’s your child, it’s your neighbors child, it’s your teachers child, it’s your doctors child, it’s everybody’s child and anybody’s child,” Collier County resident Shawna Smith said.

The lives of 60 residents in Collier County were lost due to drug overdoses in 2016, according to the Collier County Medical Examiner.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.