How to help Harvey flood victims

HOUSTON (CBS News) Hurricane Harvey has caused widespread damage across southeastern Texas and the floodwaters are expected to continue to rise for several more days. Officials say they expect 450,000 people to register as disaster victims with federal government. Thousands are already in shelters.

Here are ways to help flood victims and donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts:

FEMA Administrator Brock Long encouraged Americans who want to help storm victims to connect with the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster online, which is coordinating donations and volunteers.

City of Houston Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which accepts tax deductible donations for flood relief victims. The organization will accept checks, money orders, bank wire transfers, stock, corporate bonds and other marketable securities. For donation instructions, click here.

JJ Watt Foundation

Houston Texans star JJ Watt set up an online fundraiser called the Houston Flood Relief Fund on the YouCaring crowdfunding site. Watt has personally donated $100,000 to those who’ve been affected by the storm, and more than $10 million has already been pledged.

GoFundMe has also set up a web page for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is accepting donations by phone and online. Donors may text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Facebook & Google Hurricane Harvey Funds

Google has set up a website for donations and says the company will match the amount people give, up to $1 million. Donations will go directly to Network for Good and will then be distributed to the American Red Cross, with Google covering all processing fees.

Facebook also says it will match every dollar raised through its platform, up to $1 million. Funds will go to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund to support local recovery and rebuilding efforts. Facebook users in the U.S. are getting a message at the top of their news feed on how to donate.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is also providing physical and emotional support to Harvey survivors and relief workers. Donors may make contributions to the “Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts” online, by mail or by phone.

Catholic Charities USA

Catholic Charities USA, the domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church, is accepting donations online and by phone. Text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to make a donation.

Feeding Texas

The organization Feeding Texas has mobilized to assist families affected by flooding. Coastal food banks are currently distributing food to the public while inland food banks are assisting Red Cross shelters with items needed by refugees. Those who are in need of assistance can call 2-1-1 to learn where distribution centers are located. Local food banks are in need of staple foods such as powdered milk, cereal, pop-top meat, canned fruit, peanut butter, jelly and fruit cups. Cleaning supplies will also be accepted.

Texas Diaper Bank

The Texas Diaper bank is accepting diapers for Harvey victims (they need large sizes most of all) and donations. Their Facebook page is listing ways to donate, and they are suffering from more donations than their volunteers can sort, so they’re looking for additional volunteers.

Blood donations

According to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, hospitals in Texas are facing blood shortages. The organization is seeking blood donations in order to stock up trauma centers that are seeing an influx of patients in the aftermath of the storm.

Help animals rescued in Texas floods

Several organizations are helping pets displaced by the disaster.

Donations to The Humane Society of the United States help the group work with local officials to transport, rescue and care for animals.

The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services accepts donations online or by mail, and nearby residents can also drop off donations of items like pet food and cat litter.

Apps for Hurricane Harvey and other disasters

There are dozens of apps available to help you in the event of an emergency, including those that offer alerts for disasters and weather and apps for keeping emergency contacts or pertinent medical information easily available for first responders. Download.com has compiled a list of iOS and Android apps for emergencies.