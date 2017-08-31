Fort Myers woman accused of selling cocaine with toddler in backseat

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 20-year-old woman is accused of selling cocaine to an undercover police detective with her 2-year-old child in the backseat of a car.

Darian M. Nare, of the 18000 block of Sunflower Road in Fort Myers, was arrested Tuesday, Cape Coral police said.

The condition of the child is unclear. Nare has sold drugs to the undercover the detectives before, according to police.

She’s facing charges of child neglect, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, three counts of possession of cocaine, three counts of sale of cocaine, and three counts of owning or leasing a vehicle for selling drugs, police said. She’s in custody on $75,000 bond.

Nare’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2.

The exact location within Cape Coral where Nare is accused of selling the drugs is unclear.