Some flooded areas dry out, others still underwater in SWFL

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Island Park Road is safe for all drivers again, the San Carlos Park Fire Department said.

The road and the neighborhood were hit hard by recent flooding, forcing the evacuation of 310 people since Sunday, according to the fire department. Two people voluntarily evacuated Thursday.

Only large trucks and SUV were able to navigate the road, which had waist-deep water at times. Multiple cars that attempted to go through the intersection of Island Park Road and U.S. 41 got stuck.

Still, other places in Southwest Florida remain underwater. Quinn and Dean streets in Bonita Springs were flooded when the Imperial River overflowed, sending muck and sludge into homes.

“This is going to be weeks of cleaning up and and washing the ground off and getting all the sewage out of here,” Bonita Springs resident Marty Mack said. “Everything’s wet under my houses. That’s got to dry out and stuff and there’s going to be moisture damage; you’re going to see it in the drywall.”