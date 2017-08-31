Filing jeopardizes scheduled start of Collier murder trial

NAPLES, Fla. A man accused of killing his wife and five children by slitting their throats wants a new judge on his case.

Mesac Damas, 41, filed a motion Thursday for judge Frederick Hardt to recuse himself.

The motion casts doubt on whether the trial will start as scheduled on Tuesday.

Damas faces six counts of first-degree murder in the killings, which took place in 2009, and he could face the death penalty if a jury unanimously agrees on a guilty verdict.

Attorneys for Damas argue Hardt was received prejudicial information about them and also accuse Hardt of talking to jail workers about Damas’ behavior in court and in jail.