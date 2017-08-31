Credit card skimmers becoming harder to detect

FORT MYERS, Fla. Stealth devices that steal credit card information are becoming even sneakier.

Skimmers are increasingly smaller and harder to distinguish from the credit card slots they prey on at gas stations, ATMs and other places.

“You would never know it was there,” Collier County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Sawyer said. “As the public becomes more savvy, criminals become more savvy and everyone steps up their game.”

Three dozen skimmers have been reported in Southwest Florida so far in 2017. The devices record credit card information as unwitting consumers swipe their cards, allowing whoever placed the skimmers to collect the data.

The danger is enhanced when consumers swipe debit cards and enter their PIN numbers, giving criminals access to their bank accounts.

“They’re creating key overlays now,” Sawyer said. “It’s a device that goes over the keypad, and so it recognizes you punching in those numbers through a Bluetooth device.”

Law enforcement officials have this advice: