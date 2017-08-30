Where to Eat 239: Maria’s Pizzeria & Restaurant

Published: August 30, 2017 9:47 AM EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla.  Southwest Florida definitely has its perks.  One of its greatest attractions may be all of its unique restaurants.  That’s why Where to Eat 239 has created a place for you to seek out or post restaurant reviews.

Where to Eat 239 Co-Founder Rafael Feliciano and Chef Kevin Glaab of Maria’s Pizzeria & Restaurant stopped by the WINK News studio to tell us more.

For more information, click here.

Reporter:Kristin Sanchez
kristinwinknews
Producer:Rachel Rothe