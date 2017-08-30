Tropical Storm Irma forms west of Cabo Verde Islands

Published: August 30, 2017 9:50 AM EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla. Tropical Storm Irma formed Wednesday morning west of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Storm Irma is expected to move northwestward to westward at about 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center will begin issuing advisories at 11 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer:Rachel Ravina