Threatening flyer taped to door of Cape council candidate

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A flyer with an image of a KKK member and a threatening message was taped to the door of a City Council candidate.

District 5 candidate James Schneider, who is openly gay, said he found it Saturday at his home.

“I was shocked by it,” Schneider said. “I literally dropped it. I didn’t want to touch it.”

Schneider didn’t leave his home for three days because he was too scared, he said. He thought about dropping out of the race, as the flyer advised him to do, but ultimately decided to remain a candidate.

“We know where you live (expletive) …” the flyer reads. “We are going to win … Quit now. When you girls least expect it We will be here for a nice visit. Like S’mores?”

Schneider filed a police report, and police are investigating.

“They just as easily could have thrown something in our bedroom window,” Schneider said. “Who knows what they could have done?”

Neighbor Stan Alger was shocked by the idea the KKK may have been on his street.

“it just makes you feel really, really uncomfortable,” Alger said.