Red Cross to provide materials for Lee County flood victims

Published: August 30, 2017 8:19 AM EDT
Updated: August 30, 2017 9:53 AM EDT

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Flooding victims in Lee County will get some relief Wednesday morning.

Local Red Cross volunteers will distribute clean-up kits, mops, buckets, bleach, trash bags, and other items to those affected by the high waters in emergency response vehicles.

Emergency response vehicles will leave at 10:30 a.m. from the Florida’s Southern Gulf Chapter staging area at 7051 Cypress Terrace.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the Red Cross website.

 

 

Reporter:Jessica Alpern
JessicaWINKNews
Writer:Rachel Ravina