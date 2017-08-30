Red Cross to provide materials for Lee County flood victims

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Flooding victims in Lee County will get some relief Wednesday morning.

Local Red Cross volunteers will distribute clean-up kits, mops, buckets, bleach, trash bags, and other items to those affected by the high waters in emergency response vehicles.

Emergency response vehicles will leave at 10:30 a.m. from the Florida’s Southern Gulf Chapter staging area at 7051 Cypress Terrace.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the Red Cross website.