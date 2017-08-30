Punta Gorda confirms ouster of police chief

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Tom Lewis is out as chief of police, the city confirmed Wednesday.

City Manager Howard Kunik sent Lewis a memo dated Wednesday.

“After careful consideration of all the information, I have decided to discharge you of your employment with the City of Punta Gorda, effective August 30, 2017,” Kunik said in the memorandum.

Lewis said Tuesday that Kunik had already let him know he was fired, but city spokeswoman Sandi Poreda insisted no decision had been made.

The city will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. at City Hall at 326 W. Marion Ave.

Lewis had been on paid administrative leave since the day after he was charged with culpable negligence in the August 2016 citizens academy shooting. Officer Lee Coel, who was later fired, shot and killed retired librarian Mary Knowlton in a “shoot-don’t shoot” training exercise.

Lewis was acquitted of that charge, but the city never allowed him to return to work as it conducted an internal investigation. Coel is months away from trial on his first-degree manslaughter charge.

Captain Jason Ciaschini has been serving as interim chief since Lewis went on leave.

Below is the memo formally notifying Lewis of his dismissal: