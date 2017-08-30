Partly cloudy, few storms inland for Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 94 degrees with a partly cloudy sky and a few inland storms in the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Devitt suggested heading to the beach as Southwest Florida will have temperatures feeling like more than 100 degrees.

“You’re looking at a high of 91 (degrees) on Sanibel, and it is going to be a great beach day ahead, and honestly the beach is going to be the place to be,” Devitt said.

