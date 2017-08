FORT MYERS, Fla. Attendees can view the City of Palms of yesteryear, thanks to virtual reality.

IMAG History and Science Center will have more than 60 interactive exhibits at The Past Meets the Present.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the center at 2000 Cranford Avenue.

For more information, visit the center’s website.