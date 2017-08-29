Your health now: Preventing Diabetes

FORT MYERS, Fla. – 86 million Americans adults live with pre-diabetes. Elevated blood sugar puts them more at risk to develop type two diabetes in the future. Luckily, there are things you can do now to reduce those risks. WINK’s Kristin Sanchez sat down with Annette McClenahan, a certified diabetes educator at Lee Health, to talk about a new program that aims to help people prevent diabetes.

The diabetes prevention program begins September 13th at 6pm at the Cape Coral Hospital. Registration is required. To register call (239) 424-3127 or email [email protected]