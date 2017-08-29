Trial set to begin for suspect in deadly 2016 Fort Myers hit-and-run

FORT MYERS, Fla. A trial date was set Tuesday for the owner of the pickup truck involved in a deadly June 2016 hit-and-run crash on Colonial Boulevard.

Adam Costello, who is accused of hitting 18-year-old Adam King with his truck on June 19, faces charges of destroying evidence and failing to remain at a crash involving death.

King was driving his motorcycle when he was struck and killed near the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Summerlin Road, just ahead of the Midpoint Bridge.

A Judge will allow a cellphone found in Costello’s truck to be used as evidence in the trial. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement analyzed Costello’s cellphone data in September and pinned his location near the wreck around the time of the crash.

The trial is set to begin in November.