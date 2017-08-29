Suspect in disappearance of Diana Alvarez to appeal child porn conviction

FORT MYERS, Fla. The only suspect in the disappearance of a missing San Carlos Park girl filed a notice to appeal two federal convictions Tuesday.

Jorge Guerrero, 29, was found guilty on May 16 of producing and possessing lewd images of 10-year-old Diana Alvarez, who went missing more than one year ago.

Guerrero, who remains at the Lee County Jail, was sentenced to 40 years in prison earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office recommended additional charges of lewd or lascivious molestation and battery of a child for Guerrero on Aug. 15.