Traffic technology to save Collier residents time, money

NAPLES, Fla. A federal grant covered the cost of a $440,000 adaptive traffic pilot program designed to help eliminate traffic and save drivers money on gas.

The traffic technology was installed along Airport Pulling Road and has created 15 to 24 percent improvement in travel times since it was installed in July, according to Collier County traffic engineers. If the technology continues to be effective, the program will be installed in other parts of the county.

Watch the video to see what Collier County residents are saying about the program.