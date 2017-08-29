Man found dead in Florida flood waters next to wheelchair

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) A man was found face-down dead in water next to his wheelchair after heavy rains flooded a Florida neighborhood.

Local news outlets report that the 61-year-old man was discovered Sunday night in the Sara Palms subdivision of Manatee County. His wheelchair was found tipped over near him. Officials weren’t saying what he was doing outside or how he fell out of his chair.

Deputies and rescue workers responded following a 911 call, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A medical examiner will determine an official cause of death, but there were no immediate signs of foul play.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Heavy rains hit Manatee County over the weekend, flooding more than 30 homes. A tornado touched down Saturday night, damaging buildings and vehicles.