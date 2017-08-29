LaBelle woman helps Harvey victims by using app, social media

LABELLE, Fla. Roxanna Harnarain is providing hope for people stranded in their homes due to rising floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey.

Harnarain uses a walkie-talkie app called Zello and Facebook to alert rescue crews to people who are desperate to escape the floodwaters in Houston.

“I’ve heard sad things over the radio, I cried so much yesterday because it was just bad,” she said.

Harnarain also finds residents on Facebook who are stranded and provides the Houston Police Department, the local sheriff’s office and the U.S. Navy with their addresses.

“Hearing this and saying thank you and knowing that I’m doing something good is just good you know, they need help…they need help,” she said.

Harnarain has helped rescue more than 100 victims, including a family of 10 and even some horses.

“I’m going to keep doing it until I know everyone is okay, as much as I can,” she said.