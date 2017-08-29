Fort Myers to consider nixing police substation near Club Blu site

FORT MYERS, Fla. A police substation may not moving in next to the site of the Club Blu mass shooting after all.

City Manager Saeed Kazemi is asking the city to pull out of its agreement with Carrell Corners West LLC, which manages the plaza that once housed Club Blu. The city approved a plan in June establish a substation in the same plaza.

Kazemi filed a motion to be discussed at the City Council’s meeting Sept. 5., according to an item on the council’s agenda.

Carrell Corners agreed to pay all building costs and provide the property rent-free for three years. The substation was to be part of a broader community outreach effort from police, Chief Derrick Diggs said in June, when city council approved the site.

Police were considering five other sites for other substations, one of 25 recommendations listed in a scathing audit of the police department released in February.

Two people were killed and 18 others were injured in the July 2016 shooting at Club Blu, which has since closed. A restaurant is planned for that space.

The status of substation plans at this point is unclear.