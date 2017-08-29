Some roads reopen, evacuations continue as SWFL begins to dry out

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Five days of persistent rain is done, but the effects of flooding linger in some places around Southwest Florida.

Neighborhoods in Bonita Springs and south Fort Myers were still dealing with heavy floodwaters Tuesday, even under sunny skies.

But water is receding in some of the parts of Southwest Florida hardest hit by flooding over the past several days.

Burnt Store Road between Gulfstream and Durden parkways reopened Tuesday in northwest Cape Coral, two days after closing, police said.

The intersection of Chiquita Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway reopened around 11:23 a.m., police said.

Police will be on scene directing traffic while crews work to repair a signal light, police said.

The area was underwater Monday, as drone footage shows:

People in the area dug trenches to keep water from overflowing into their backyards.

In San Carlos Park, two people were evacuated Tuesday, according to the San Carlos Park Fire Department. Multiple agencies evacuated 208 people and approximately 50 animals from San Carlos Park within the last two days.

Area residents in need of assistance should call Station 52 at 239-489-3114, and only call 911 in the case of an emergency, fire officials said.

People should avoid flood water due to contaminants including bacteria, petroleum and waste products, according to fire officials.

Motorists should exercise caution when approaching Island Park Road at U.S. 41, which remains impassable for vehicles with the exception of large trucks, fire officials said.