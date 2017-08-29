Boy dies after collapsing at Brevard County middle school

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. (AP) A student died after collapsing at a Brevard County middle school.

Florida Today reports that the seventh-grade boy collapsed between classes Monday afternoon at DeLaura Middle School in Satellite Beach. He was taken to a local hospital, and school administrators later learned that he had died.

Brevard Public Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Wolfinger says grief counselors went to the school Monday and would return Tuesday.

The student’s name wasn’t immediately released. Officials didn’t know what caused him to collapse.