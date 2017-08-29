Astros-Rangers series in St. Pete to benefit Harvey victims

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. All proceeds from the three-game series between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros are being donated to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Major League Baseball decided the games would be played at Tropicana Field on 1 Tropicana Dr in St. Petersburg due to catastrophic flooding and severe weather conditions from Harvey.

The tickets will cost $10 and are general admission seating, according to the MLB website. All revenue from tickets, concessions and parking will be donated.

The games will take place 7:10 p.m. Wednesday and 1:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the website. Tuesday’s game started at 7:10 p.m.

Welcoming our friends from Texas to Tropicana Field today! TICKET INFO // https://t.co/V5BKzlMikh pic.twitter.com/K1NrBG2bMk — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 29, 2017

