PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Allegiant Air announced Tuesday morning it will be partnering with Sunseeker Resorts to build a luxury resort along Charlotte Harbor.

The 22-acre resort property will include a 72 room hotel, 720 condo units, a 1,000-foot-long swimming pool, restaurants, shops, a new marina and a boardwalk.

It’s scheduled to open by the end of 2019.