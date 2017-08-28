Suspects sought in Cape 7-Eleven armed robbery

CAPE CORAL, Fla. An armed robbery took place early Monday morning at a 7-Eleven on Del Prado Boulevard, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The armed robbery happened around 4:13 a.m. at the convenience store at 825 Del Prado Blvd. South, according to police.

Two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and face coverings with handguns are at large, police said. One man was wearing a green banana as a face covering and the other had a white t-shirt.

Police established a perimeter following the armed robbery, as well as called aviation and K9 units to search for the suspects, according to a release.

The circumstances leading up to the armed robbery were unclear.

No further information was immediately available.