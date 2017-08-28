Scattered rain & storms, breezy at times for Monday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 85 degrees with scattered rain and storms, as well as breezy conditions Monday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

The rain is due to a tropical wave, and there is a flood watch in effect across most of Southwest Florida until this evening, the National Weather Service said.

“It’s been relentless,” Devitt said. “It’s bringing tropical moisture, and we’ve seen periods of relentless rain and storms, as much as 15 to 18 inches in spots.”

Charlotte and DeSoto counties can expect a better chance of rain for Monday, Devitt said.

