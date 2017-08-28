Port Charlotte man facing child porn charges

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A 35-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with child pornography, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Jason Poirier, of the 2400 block of Duke Lane, is accused of putting child pornographic on Twitter, police said. A warrant obtained to seize and search Poirier’s laptops, desktops and storage devices found images.

Poirier was taken to the Charlotte County Jail, but bonded out on Saturday, police said. He’s facing charges of 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of obscene material.

His next scheduled court appearance is unclear.