Port Charlotte man, 87, succumbs to injuries from Charlotte County crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. One person succumbed to his injuries from a crash involving a dump truck Tuesday on South McCall Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.

Bobby Barnhill, 87, of Port Charlotte, died after sustaining critical injuries when traveled into the path of the dump truck near the intersection of South McCall Road and Davis Boulevard, according to the FHP.

The two-vehicle wreck involved an SUV and a dump truck, according to a Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Medical Services official.

The driver of the dump truck– Port Charlotte resident Jason Weinmann, 48– suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to State troopers.

The crash led to a fuel spill and westbound lanes were diverted. Crews worked to contain the fuel spill, according to a Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Medical Services official.

The crash remains under investigation.