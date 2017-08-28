Bank robbed on Daniels Parkway in south Fort Myers

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A Chase Bank was robbed Monday afternoon near Daniels and Six Mile Cypress parkways, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

A man wearing a white shirt and baseball cap approached a teller at the Chase Bank on 6870 Daniels Parkway around 5:10 p.m., Crime Stoppers said. He implied he was armed and demanded cash.

It’s unclear how much money was taken.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos: