Arrest made 18 months after deadly I-75 crash in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A man was arrested Monday in connection to a deadly wreck that took place more than 18 months ago.

Mark Troy Piche, 48, of North Fort Myers, is facing a third-degree felony charge of driving without a license in a fatal crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said. He was taken into custody in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Claudio Becerra Barragan, 71, of Zolfo Springs, was killed in the Feb. 3, 2016 crash that sent his 2001 Ford F-250 into a canal in the median of Interstate 75 near mile marker 145, the FHP said.

Piche was driving carelessly when his 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis hit the trailer attached to the truck Barragan was driving, the FHP said. Three of Barragan’s passengers were seriously hurt.