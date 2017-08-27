Rain, flooding continues across SWFL
FORT MYERS, Fla. An areal flood advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday for Lee and Charlotte counties, the National Weather Service in Tampa said.
TBW issues Areal Flood Advisory for Charlotte, Lee, Manatee, Sarasota [FL] till 4:00 PM EDT https://t.co/OYRW182x7o
— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 27, 2017
Additional warnings, watches across Southwest Florida
A flood warning was issued early Sunday for Lee County, and a flood advisory was posted for Collier County.
The warning lasts until 10:45 a.m., and the advisory runs until 11:15 a.m., the National Weather Service said. All of Southwest Florida is also under a flood watch until 8 p.m.
A flood warning means flooding is imminent or already taking place, and a watch means conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. An advisory is for flooding that isn’t bad enough for a warning to be issued. Click here for more on the difference.
A storm producing frequent lightning was working its way onto Fort Myers Beach as of 8 a.m., WINK meteorologist Brooke Silverang said. Click here for live radar.
Silverang went live via Facebook to discuss the continuing rain and flooding across Southwest Florida:
WINK News reporter Chris Grisby went live via Facebook as rains flooded a neighborhood in Bonita Springs:
Rain, flooding closes roads
Flooding has closed several intersections in Cape Coral Sunday morning, the Cape Coral Police Department said.
-
- Chiquita Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway
- Skyline Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway
- Santa Barbara Boulevard and Pine Island Road
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office shut down Manatee Road in East Naples.
Road Alert: Manatee Rd in East Naples is shut down due to flooding.
— CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) August 27, 2017
WINK News reporter John Trierweiler was at Chiquita Boulevard South and Trafalgar Parkway in Cape Coral as flooding shut down the intersection.
A 12-inch main break cut off water to an estimated 100 people in a portion of Del Prado Boulevard, north of Hancock Bridge Parkway, said Connie Barron, a city public information officer. Area residents haven’t had water since 3 p.m. on Saturday, and it’s expected to continue for another 10 hours.
Once the water is restored, the area will be under a boil water notice, Barron said. Those affected should boil their water at a rolling boil for 60 seconds before use.
WINK News viewers submitted photos of the flooding in parts of Southwest Florida: