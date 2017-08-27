Rain, flooding continues across SWFL

Published: August 27, 2017 8:10 AM EDT
Updated: August 27, 2017 12:56 PM EDT
Flood water rose near a home Sunday morning on Morton Avenue and Morton Grove Drive in Bonita Springs.(Submitted photo)

FORT MYERS, Fla.  An areal flood advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday for Lee and Charlotte counties, the National Weather Service in Tampa said.

Additional warnings, watches across Southwest Florida

A flood warning was issued early Sunday for Lee County, and a flood advisory was posted for Collier County.

The warning lasts until 10:45 a.m., and the advisory runs until 11:15 a.m., the National Weather Service said. All of Southwest Florida is also under a flood watch until 8 p.m.

A flood warning means flooding is imminent or already taking place, and a watch means conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. An advisory is for flooding that isn’t bad enough for a warning to be issued. Click here for more on the difference.

A storm producing frequent lightning was working its way onto Fort Myers Beach as of 8 a.m., WINK meteorologist Brooke Silverang said. Click here for live radar.

Silverang went live via Facebook to discuss the continuing rain and flooding across Southwest Florida:

WINK News reporter Chris Grisby went live via Facebook as rains flooded a neighborhood in Bonita Springs:

Rain, flooding closes roads

Flooding has closed several intersections in Cape Coral Sunday morning, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

    • Chiquita Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway
    • Skyline Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway
    • Santa Barbara Boulevard and Pine Island Road

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office shut down Manatee Road in East Naples.

Road Alert: Manatee Rd in East Naples is shut down due to flooding.

— CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) August 27, 2017

WINK News reporter John Trierweiler was at Chiquita Boulevard South and Trafalgar Parkway in Cape Coral as flooding shut down the intersection.

A 12-inch main break cut off water to an estimated 100 people in a portion of Del Prado Boulevard, north of Hancock Bridge Parkway, said Connie Barron, a city public information officer. Area residents haven’t had water since 3 p.m. on Saturday, and it’s expected to continue for another 10 hours.

Once the water is restored, the area will be under a boil water notice, Barron said. Those affected should boil their water at a rolling boil for 60 seconds before use.

WINK News viewers submitted photos of the flooding in parts of Southwest Florida:

1 of 22



Flooding in Cape Coral.
WINK News/ John Trierweiler



Flooding in Cape Coral. Photo taken by Becky Cook.



Flooding in Cape Coral. Photo taken by Krista Keffer.



Flooding in Lee County.



Floods brought out some otters in Cape Coral. Photo taken by Laura Fass-Remeysen.



Flooding on Delilah Drive in Northwest Cape Coral. Photo taken by Jason Palm.



Flooding on Delilah Drive in Northwest Cape Coral. Photo taken by Jason Palm.



Flooding on Delilah Drive in Northwest Cape Coral. Photo taken by Jason Palm.



Flooding on Delilah Drive in Northwest Cape Coral. Photo taken by Jason Palm.



Photo taken on Littleton Road in North Fort Myers.



Heavy rain and storms cause damage in St. James City in Lee County. Photo taken by Susan Mears Meier.



Heavy rain and storms cause damage in St. James City in Lee County. Photo taken by Susan Mears Meier.



Sumberged car on 1441 Pine Ridge Rd. WINK News/ Chris Grisby



Flood water rose near a home Sunday morning on Morton Avenue and Morton Grove Drive in Bonita Springs.(Submitted photo)



Photo via WINK News viewer



Flooding in Bonita Springs. (Photo via WINK News viewer Sarah Nicholson‎)



Photo via WINK News viewer Jamie Foster)



Flooding in Bonita Springs. Photo via WINK News viewer



Photo via WINK News viewer Patricia Bell



Horse Creek in Arcadia (Photo via



Photo via WINK News viewer Patricia Bell



Photo via WINK News viewer Patricia Bell